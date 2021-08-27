Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Camper overturns after striking 2 vehicles on I-64

The crash happened Friday.
The crash happened Friday.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A driver was charged after police say a camper hit two vehicles on Interstate 64.

Troopers were called around 12:37 p.m. on Friday to a crash on I-64 west at mile marker 134 in Louisa County.

Police said a Nissan sedan in the left lane slowed for traffic. A camper pulling a pickup truck hit the Nissan and then struck a Ford SUV in the right lane. The camper then overturned.

VSP said everyone was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the camper was charged with an unsafe lane change.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Coronavirus Virginia
VDH reports another child has died of COVID-19 in Virginia
One dead, one injured in wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.
Police identify husband, wife killed in Louisa County crash
State Republicans are filing a lawsuit in an effort to get Democrat Terry McAuliffe off the...
Republican Party of Virginia sues to get McAuliffe off ballot

Latest News

Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.
Police identify husband, wife killed in Louisa County crash
The crash caused a 6-mile backup.
Crash on I-95 south in Chesterfield causes 6-mile backup
Traffic alert
Bridge maintenance work on I-64 east to continue
A driver has been charged after a pickup and trailer overturned in Henrico on Wednesday...
Driver charged after pickup, trailer overturns