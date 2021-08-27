95-year-old man killed in Wythe County crash
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 95-year-old man was killed in a crash in Wythe County Wednesday.
Ronald Wayne of Independence was a passenger in the car, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash took place Aug. 25 at 10:15 a.m. on Route 21, less than a mile south of Crockett Road.
The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was headed north on Route 21, ran off the right side of the road, hit a fence and spun back into the road.
No information has been released about the status of the driver.
