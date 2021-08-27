Healthcare Pros
72-year-old man killed in Amelia County crash identified

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT
AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - VSP says a 72-year-old man who was killed in a crash that happened in Amelia County has been identified.

At 9:32 a.m. on Aug. 24, state police responded to a crash on Route 360 (Patrick Henry Highway) at the intersection with Route 307 (Holly Farms Road).

According to the investigation, a 2011 Dodge Caravan was crossing the westbound lanes of Route 360 from Route 307 when it was struck by a 2020 Volvo dump truck.

The Dodge struck a sign and came to rest in the eastbound lanes of Route 360. The Volvo struck the guardrail in the median.

Earl W. Clary, 72 of Wakefield, Va. was driving the Dodge. Another man was seated in the second row on the passenger side. Both men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Clary succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Volvo is a 24-year-old male of Drakes Branch, Va. He was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

