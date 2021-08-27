Healthcare Pros
19-year-old mother charged in death of infant

The child’s father was previously charged in the death
Elizabeth Lucas, 19, of Richmond is now charged with abuse and neglect of a child as well as obstruction of justice in the death.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old mother has been charged in connection with the death of her infant.

Richmond police were called just after 8:30 p.m. on July 30 to a hospital for the report of a 10-day-old child who had suffered an unknown injury.

Detectives determined that her injuries happened at her home in the 200 block of North 4th Street.

The baby girl later died of her injuries on Aug. 10. The Medical Examiner has determined her death to be a homicide.

Elizabeth Lucas of Richmond is now charged with abuse and neglect of a child as well as obstruction of justice in the death.

Previously, RPD detectives, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Matthew Sebolka, 23, of Richmond, in Henrico. He is the father of the girl.

Matthew Sebolka
Matthew Sebolka(Richmond Police)

Sebolka is charged with the abuse and neglect of a child. Police said additional charges are pending.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant D. Longoria at (804) 646-6759 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

