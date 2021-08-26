Healthcare Pros
‘You need at least 2 layers’: Health experts recommend masks for kids returning to the classroom

Kids with masks
Kids with masks(Storyblocks)
By Jasmine Turner
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As students continue to return to the classroom, they will be spending much of the day wearing a mask. Medical experts say it is important for the mask to be a good fit.

“It is about comfort, but it is more than just comfort, it is about a good fit. You want it to fit to the face appropriately, you want to make sure the mask is not too big for the child--you might want a nose wire so it fits on the nose,” said Dr. Melissa Viray with the Virginia Department of Health.

Dr. Viray says multi layer masks offer the best protection.

“You want it not to have one, you want it to have more than one, at least 2 layers of cloth between your mouth and the air,” she said. “It does mean that sometimes your school may need to take mask breaks.”

Finding multi layer cloth masks in stores for children can be difficult, but online there are several sites offering multi layer masks with adjustable ear loops. Dr. Viray says it is important to regularly wash a cloth face mask--and have extras.

“You may not want the same mask everyday, if you are wearing it all day. It is not like socks--but you may want to think about it as something you take home and wash routinely, so maybe you are wearing a different one the next day,” she said.

3 Layer Cloth Face Mask with Adjustable Ear Protection Loops

“Look at the mask and say, does it have multiple layers? Check. Does it fit my child well? Are they not comfortable? Does it have hot spots? Pinching zones? Are they able to wear it comfortably at home without losing it or it falling off their face? Check,” said. Dr. Viray.

