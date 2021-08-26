‘We’ve gained the most beautiful angel’: Woman mourns bicyclist killed on Hull Street Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman in Richmond is mourning the death of the love of her life, Reuben Silva.

On Wednesday, police identified Silva as the bicyclist hit and killed on Hull Street Road early Sunday morning.

Julia Nixon describes meeting Silva as “love at first sight.” The pair met in 2017 at a New Year’s Eve party in Virginia Beach.

From this moment, Julia and Reuben’s love story blossomed.

“He put his arm around me and we kissed for the first time. That was only like the third day we met,” Nixon said. “Love at first sight. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world knowing Reuben.”

This date turned into years of love with visions of a future, along with a promise Reuben made to Julia.

“I’m going to protect you. We’re a team and we protect each other,” she said.

Julia Nixon is grieving the loss of Reuben Silva, who was hit and killed along Hull Street Road early Sunday morning. (Source;Julia N | Julia Nixon)

On Saturday, Julia says Reuben rode his bike to a soccer game. That evening, Julia said she was babysitting.

At midnight, Julia received this call from Reuben.

“He calls me and says, ‘Baby, I’m almost home.’”

Silva told Nixon he was around Hull Street Road. When he didn’t come home, Julia got in her car and drove towards the road.

“All I had to do was drive up. I see the cop cars and I know,” she said. “I don’t know, but I know.”

The Richmond Police Department says they received a call about a vehicle striking a bicyclist.

When they arrived at the scene, they found Silva injured after being struck by a car traveling eastbound on the road. Silva later died on the scene.

“I can’t believe he’s gone because you don’t imagine someone that precious, that loved by all to be gone,” she said.

Days after Silva died, Julia discovered a box in his office holding an engagement ring.

“I opened up this box and sure enough, he was going to propose,” she said.

Nixon says the ring fills her with happiness, joy and regret knowing she couldn’t share this moment with Reuben. However, she believes this ring is a symbol of love and hope.

“Hope that he is wanting me to be so strong and supporting me and still there,” she said. “We’ve gained the most beautiful angel.”

In memory of Reuben, his family is asking for donations to be made to MixMo. Checks can also be made out to MixMo and mailed to MixMo: 325 Granby St., Norfolk, VA 23510.

The family is also asking for donations for TRDance or Richmond Cycling Corps.

At this time, no charges have been filed by investigators.

Anyone with information about this fatal collision is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Drago at (804) 646-1369 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

