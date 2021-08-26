Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VDH reports another child has died of COVID-19 in Virginia

Coronavirus Virginia
Coronavirus Virginia(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health said another child has died of COVID-19 in the state.

VDH said the child was between the ages of 0 to 9. No further details about the child will be released to protect the child’s identity.

The child was from the northern region of the state and is the first in that area to die of COVID-19.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child for their tragic loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country, and it spreads more easily from one person to another. We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them. Everyone aged 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated is encouraged to do so as soon as possible.”

This also comes after VDH reported two child deaths from COVID-19 in the Central Virginia region last week. The deaths happened in the Chesterfield and Richmond-Henrico health districts.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Drivers should use alternative routes in the meantime.
Chesterfield police investigating fatal crash on Woodpecker Road
Casey Allen says his 5-year-old's first two days of school have been marred by bus delays. CCPS...
‘Just fix it’: For 2nd consecutive day, CCPS bus delays keep kindergartner from getting home until 6 p.m.
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Nearly 3,500 new cases reported in 24 hours | 14 deaths confirmed

Latest News

Amherst County officials say all public secondary schools are closing temporarily after a...
COVID-19 outbreak closes closes some Amherst County schools
Richmond-area doctors and hospitals do worry they will see more pediatric hospitalizations in...
Richmond-area doctors say child COVID-19 cases increase but hospitalizations remain stable
VDH's Dr. Melissa Viray explains mask-wearing for children
VDH's Dr. Melissa Viray explains mask-wearing for children
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 11 million vaccines distributed in Va. | 56.1% of state’s population fully vaccinated