Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Heat Wave through the weekend

Rain chances low until next week
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Lots of sunshine and above average temperatures this week, with little or no rain in sight any time soon. Heat indices head to triple digits

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated afternoon and evening storm possible. Highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures expected to slide back closer to average Wednesday of next week, with temperatures in the 80s

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with rain likely. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Drivers should use alternative routes in the meantime.
Chesterfield police investigating fatal crash on Woodpecker Road
Casey Allen says his 5-year-old's first two days of school have been marred by bus delays. CCPS...
‘Just fix it’: For 2nd consecutive day, CCPS bus delays keep kindergartner from getting home until 6 p.m.
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
shooting
Police investigate deadly shooting in Richmond
Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.
2 killed in crash on I-64 in Louisa Co.

Latest News

Forecast: Late summer heat wave rolls on
Forecast: Late summer heatwave rolls on
Forecast: Late summer heat wave rolls on
Richmond 7-day forecast
Late summer heat wave rolls on
Forecast: Hot and humid, little or no rain in sight