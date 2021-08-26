Thursday Forecast: Heat Wave through the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Lots of sunshine and above average temperatures this week, with little or no rain in sight any time soon. Heat indices head to triple digits

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated afternoon and evening storm possible. Highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures expected to slide back closer to average Wednesday of next week, with temperatures in the 80s

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with rain likely. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

