Richmond City Hall closed due to issues with HVAC system

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Hall will be closed today due to a facilities issue impacting the HVAC system.

The city hall will be closed to employees and the public for the day. Other facilities are not affected.

Virtual city service options are available and emergency services will not be impacted. Click here for more information.

