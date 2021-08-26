Police need information in connection to dog left in dumpster

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico investigators are in need of information so they can find whoever wrapped a dog in a bag and then dumped him inside of the neighborhood dumpster.

It happened at the Sandston Woods Apartments in the east end on Aug. 21. Neighbors made the shocking discovery after hearing the animal barking among the trash.

Officers believe it happened last week between Thursday and Saturday, and now the whole neighborhood seems to be in on solving this case.

“I was just like ‘what the hell? It’s a dog in there,’” Mear White said.

He made the discovery of his life when he came outside Saturday morning. It started when his family heard a dog barking. He followed the sound and it led him to a dumpster near his front door.

“I went to go check, and it was a dog. I saw his nose. He was in a bag,” White said.

At the time, the struggling adult Boston Terrier was still alive.

“There’s a couple of people that came outside and we went over there, and he was just barking, basically crying for help…You could tell he was dehydrated. I don’t know how long he was in there, but it was sad,” White added.

Officers got the dog out and rushed him into the veterinary clinic, but his condition was so bad he had to be put down. Although it remains very much a mystery right now, neighbors are hoping cameras outside of the complex might lead to answers.

“There’s a camera that faces that dumpster,” Cheryl Schwartz said. She says officers also came to her door asking to see her Ring camera footage. She too is at a loss for words. “Totally uncalled for. If they didn’t want it, they should’ve taken it to the pound or something.”

“I would’ve taken the puppy, and took it to the vet I work for and on the way there, I would’ve called one of the vets to try to save the puppy…It was on death’s door probably,” Carrie Kelly added. She has strong words for whoever did this. “I hope you rot in hell.”

“To really have a dog in a bag and to throw him in there, that’s crazy man. I feel like that’s some sick s***!” White added.

Animal cruelty is a felony in Virginia that can come with up to five years in prison.

Police said only one person has submitted a tip, and they need whoever submitted it to contact Officer Drinkwater at (804) 501-5000. Officers are also asking for additional tips at 804-780-1000.

