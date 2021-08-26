Healthcare Pros
Police continue to seek justice in Childs-Metzler cold case

David Metzler and Heidi Childs
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Twelve years ago Thursday, someone shot and killed two young Virginia Tech students.

To date, no one been charged with their murders. August 26, 2009, Virginia State Police say, Heidi Childs,18, and David Metzler,19, were murdered in the Caldwell Fields parking lot of the Jefferson National Forest in Montgomery County.

Investigators say they’re still actively working to bring justice to the case, and know someone in our community knows what happened to them.

“So there’s still a killer out there on the loose,” said Corinne Geller, spokesperson for the Virginia State Police. “And being able to be sure our community is safer because we found the person responsible for this one particular double homicide, then we’re fulfilling our obligation as state police, as public servants, as public safety professionals and of course to the families most impacted.”

They continue to ask the public for tips to help seek justice.

State police are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“You know we only need really one and that if that one piece of information is what we need, then that’s success,” Geller said. “But it is encouraging to still see that information come in, because that shows you that the community and the folks that live within Virginia and beyond, they still care about this case as much as we do, State police, and they still want to see it solved and they want their community to be safer.”

