News to Know for Aug. 26: COVID testing at schools; Afghan refugees at Ft. Pickett; Hot, humid day

Hot, Isolated Storm Possible

Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated afternoon and evening storm possible.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Missing Man

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing group home resident.

Marquez O’Neil Paige is a resident of a group home on McKenney Avenue in the DeWitt area. Paige was arrested by the sheriff’s office on Aug. 12 on outstanding warrants from Richmond. He was released from Richmond City Jail on the morning of Aug. 23 and has not been seen since.

Marquez O’Neil Paige (Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Paige suffers from seizures and has a cardiac condition that requires him to medications regularly. He is also intellectually challenged, which could make it difficult for him to talk with others or ask for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755.

Weekly COVID-19 Testing

The Virginia Department of Health is connecting voluntary school divisions with COVID-19 testing vendors.

They are aiming for weekly testing of students and staff to keep a lid on outbreaks.

VDH says 45 school divisions are interested so far. Dr. Forlano admits the “Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance” program might not catch every case, but it will help lessen potential quarantine time for students and disruption to in-person learning.

VDH says it hopes to have vendors on board in a couple of weeks to get COVID-19 testing at schools underway.

COVID-19 Testing In Hopewell Today

Hopewell Public Schools will hold free COVID-19 testing for its students on Thursday.

The voluntary testing will take place on Aug. 26 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Hopewell High School. It is being held in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health.

Students, unless their ID says they are 18 years old, will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Test results will be made available to parents within two to three days.

While the event is only for students, more information will be available in the future for opportunities where parents, family and the community can be tested.

J&J Booster Shots

It looks like booster shots could be recommended for people who got Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson said booster shots for its COVID-19 vaccine produce a 900% increase in antibodies. (Source: Johnson & Johnson via CNN)

The company said people in Phase 2 studies who received boosters six months after the initial dose showed a ninefold increase in antibodies compared with a month after the first shot.

About 14 million Americans have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Ft. Pickett To Host Afghan Refugees

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) confirmed late Wednesday evening, Fort Pickett in Blackstone will be utilized for temporary housing and support for refugees from Afghanistan, according to a Virginia Congresswoman’s Office.

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger released a statement around 6 p.m. regarding the DoD confirmation to her office.

As for how many refugees could soon arrive in Blackstone, that number is constantly changing, according to Coleburn. Originally, he heard a report of 10,000 men and women, however, on Wednesday he estimated hundreds.

The current four military bases across the country are Fort Lee, Fort McCoy (Wisconsin), Fort Bliss (Texas) and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (New Jersey) can provide temporary housing and support for roughly 50,000 refugees.

Dog Dies After Left In Dumpster

Henrico investigators are working to find whoever wrapped a dog in a bag and then dumped him inside of the neighborhood dumpster.

It happened at the Sandston Woods Apartments in the east end. Neighbors made the shocking discovery after hearing the animal barking among the trash.

Officers got the dog out and rushed him into the veterinary clinic, but his condition was so bad he had to be put down.

Although it remains very much a mystery right now, neighbors are hoping cameras outside of the complex might lead to answers.

Dinwiddie Suspect Sought

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting his estranged wife and her roommate.

Craig Michael Dahlbeck is wanted for two counts of malicious wounding, felony domestic assault, violating a protective order and contempt of court.

On July 27, deputies said Dahlbeck “assaulted his estranged wife and her roommate in a violent attack in Dinwiddie County, shortly after being released from Meherrin River Regional Jail.” The sheriff’s office said he has ties to Gloucester County, the City of Richmond and northern Virginia.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804)-469-4550.

Chesterfield Celebrates National Dog Day 🐾

A day dedicated to your furry friend is coming up quickly! National Dog Day is on Aug. 26, and Chesterfield County representatives will be celebrating it around the county.

Representatives, who will have a special treat for your four-legged friend, will be at various places around the county.

Representatives will also be promoting the county’s new dog-friendly resource, “Woof & Wag in #Cfield.” The resource features county dog parks, local pet shops, dog-friendly patios, parks and trails, breweries and wineries and much more.

For a list of times and locations, click here.

Final Thought

To be tough is to be fragile; to be tender is to be truly fierce - Farhana Qazi

