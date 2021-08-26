Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
More Virginia sites set to welcome Afghan immigrant influx

Poeple evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after...
Poeple evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration has received notification that the Department of Defense has authorized the use of Marine Corps Base Quantico to house Afghan refugees, as well as a national guard installation in central Virginia.

Fort Lee, an Army training installation in Virginia, was already housing immigrants who recently fled Afghanistan.

Capacity at Quantico and Fort Pickett in Nottoway County will ramp up in coming days to support about 5,000 and 10,000 people, respectively.

That’s according to an email a senior Northam administration official received and shared with The Associated Press.

The Department of Defense did not immediately return requests for comment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

