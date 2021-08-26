‘It’s heartbreaking’: Former translator for U.S. military reacts to Kabul explosions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan have left one Richmond man speechless as he tries to get his own family out of the city.

Raz Ahmadi served as a translator for the U.S. military starting in 2005 working with Marines and U.S. Special Forces.

For the last few weeks, he and others stateside, have had many sleepless nights working non-stop trying to get former colleagues and family out of the chaos.

Some family members avoided one of Thursday’s explosions by a few hours.

“Just knowing that literally hours ago I had family there, literally… at the very same spot,” Ahmadi said. “I still don’t know how some are doing, I’ve lost communication unfortunately. I’m hoping they’re okay, but there are a lot of people who have lost their lives and who were injured, including the U.S. service members.”

It is a thought so difficult to come to grips with, but Ahmadi is picking up where he left off in Afghanistan.

“I think we can do that; I’m not giving up,” he said to someone on the phone.

The former translator for the U.S. military took a phone call during his interview with NBC12 to coordinate efforts for getting his family and others get out of Kabul.

“We need to get our allies out,” he said. “We need to get the people who worked with the U.S. military, have supported the U.S. military, have supported them in one way or another, get them out as soon as possible.”

For years Ahmadi stood side by side U.S. service members fighting the Taliban.

“I started working with the U.S. military out of an impetus; for democracy, women’s rights, freedom,” he said.

However, seeing 12 of those service members killed in the explosions hits close to home.

“We stood shoulder to shoulder, and I know how it feels to lose a service member,” he said. “I know how it feels to lose a human being, but particularly one who goes thousands of miles away to rescue, people who have helped our mission, it’s heartbreaking.”

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. At least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. troops were killed, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

U.S. officials said 11 Marines and one Navy medic were among those who died. They said another 12 service members were wounded and warned the toll could grow. More than 140 Afghans were wounded, an Afghan official said.

“Our goal right now has to be to re-secure the airport and its perimeter,” said Senator Mark Warner, Chairman of the Intelligence Committee. “We have had this uneasy truce, and I don’t trust the Taliban at all, but we have not had a member of our military killed in combat prior to this incident since February of 2020.”

Senator Warner now calling for a stronger effort to evacuate U.S. citizens and allies ahead of the Aug. 31st deadline, when it safe to do so.

“If we’ve still got people on the ground, we need to move beyond Aug. 31,” he said. “However, we do need to balance that if this terrorist group, ISIS-K, continues to attack citizens and our troops and after Aug. 31 the Taliban is going to get into a shooting battle with our troops, that’s not a great option either. My hope is that we would get some more time as we re-secure the airport.”

Ahmadi gave credit to the three-term Virginia senator who helped get his wife and children out of Kabul last week.

“My kids passed out a number of times, the two little ones, just trying to make it through the crowd,” Ahmadi said. “It’s very, very chaotic right now, but it was not any easier to get through the crowd [last week].”

Even before the Taliban took over Kabul, Ahmadi was working to get his family out of the country, but flights were hard to come by.

Meanwhile, the 10-year translator and cultural advisor for the military has called the evacuation plan disheartening.

“I feel great that my kids are here, but I feel very helpless and hopeless that there are tens of thousands of people who are going to be left behind.”

It is why he and others are now racing against time, doing everything on their end to help.

“Passing through that gate seems literally impossible for people who have valid paperwork,” Ahmadi said.

His own family members have had their paperwork in order for some time, and even had their names on flight manifests but were allegedly turned away at the gates to the airport.

Now, a former colleague has coordinated efforts to get the rest of his family and other coworkers to the airport in the next few days.

The U.S. general overseeing the evacuation vowed the United States would “go after” the perpetrators of the bombings, and warned that more such attacks are expected. U.S. President Joe Biden later echoed those sentiments in an address to the nation in which he spoke directly to those responsible for the attack.

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said.

On Thursday, the Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released the following statement about the attacks on Americans and civilians in Kabul:

“The news coming out of Kabul is heartbreaking and confirms what we have known for weeks – there are very real and disastrous consequences to the way this withdrawal has been conducted. I join all Americans in praying for our brave servicemen and women at the Kabul airport, our fellow citizens and allies still in Afghanistan, and all those impacted by these terrorist attacks.”

President Biden also said the evacuation mission will go on, though details about increased security measures were not released.

