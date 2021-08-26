Fort Lee shares resources available to help Afghan refugees
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fort Lee is encouraging anyone interested in helping special immigrant applicants and refugees in Virginia to reach out to their local refugee resettlement agency.
In a Facebook post, Fort Lee says there are many opportunities to be involved.
The website Fort Lee links to lists two agencies to contact in the Richmond area: Commonwealth Catholic Charities (804-285-5900) and International Rescue Committee (804-308-9144).
For a full list of resettlement agencies and affiliate contacts, click here.
