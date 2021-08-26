Bridge maintenance work on I-64 east to continue

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Bridge maintenance work will continue this weekend on Interstate 64 at mile marker 104 over Route 690 in Albemarle County on the east side of Afton Mountain.

I-64 east will be reduced to one lane starting at 8 p.m. Friday, continuing until 6 a.m. Monday. The speed limit will also be reduced to 55 mph from Exit 99 at the top of Afton Mountain through the work zone.

Drivers should expect significant delays during the work.

Rockfish Gap Turnpike is open for passenger vehicles to use as an alternate route, but tractor-trailers and other over-height vehicles cannot use that route due to a height-restricted railroad bridge.

