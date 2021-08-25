Woody and Nelsen funeral homes collecting donations for Afghanistan refugees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Woody and Nelsen funeral homes around the Richmond region will serve as drop-off locations for anyone who wants to donate supplies to Afghanistan refugee families arriving at Fort Lee.

Supplies that are needed include:

hygiene products

travels kits for both men and women

snacks (manufacturer wrapped)

games

toys

puzzles

coloring books for children

“For anyone watching the heartrending images on the news from Afghanistan right now and wishing there was something they could do to help, this is a great opportunity to make a very real local impact for these families,” Lacyn Barton, president of Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes, said.

The donations will then be delivered to the Islamic Center of Virginia, which will then distribute the items to Fort Lee.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

Woody Funeral Homes are located at:

1771 North Parham Road in Henrico County

1020 Huguenot Road in Midlothian

9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville

Nelsen Funeral Homes are located at:

4650 South Laburnum Avenue in Richmond

412 South Washington Hwy in Ashland

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.