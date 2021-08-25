Healthcare Pros
Woody and Nelsen funeral homes collecting donations for Afghanistan refugees

Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Woody and Nelsen funeral homes around the Richmond region will serve as drop-off locations for anyone who wants to donate supplies to Afghanistan refugee families arriving at Fort Lee.

Afghans who helped US being evacuated to Virginia Army base

Supplies that are needed include:

  • hygiene products
  • travels kits for both men and women
  • snacks (manufacturer wrapped)
  • games
  • toys
  • puzzles
  • coloring books for children

“For anyone watching the heartrending images on the news from Afghanistan right now and wishing there was something they could do to help, this is a great opportunity to make a very real local impact for these families,” Lacyn Barton, president of Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes, said.

Va. Governor: Refugees from Afghanistan headed to Ft. Pickett

The donations will then be delivered to the Islamic Center of Virginia, which will then distribute the items to Fort Lee.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

Woody Funeral Homes are located at:

  • 1771 North Parham Road in Henrico County
  • 1020 Huguenot Road in Midlothian
  • 9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville

Nelsen Funeral Homes are located at:

  • 4650 South Laburnum Avenue in Richmond
  • 412 South Washington Hwy in Ashland

