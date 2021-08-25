Wednesday Forecast: Late summer heat wave rolls on

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lots of sunshine and above average temperatures this week, with little or no rain in sight any time soon. Heat indices head to 100+

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures expected to slide back to normal Wednesday of next week, with temperatures in the 80s

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.