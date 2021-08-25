Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Late summer heat wave rolls on

Rain chances stay low
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lots of sunshine and above average temperatures this week, with little or no rain in sight any time soon. Heat indices head to 100+

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures expected to slide back to normal Wednesday of next week, with temperatures in the 80s

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
Matthew Sebolka
Father charged in death of baby girl
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
RPD investigates double shooting
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Slain 20-year-old identified in deadly East End shooting
Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a CVS in Chesterfield.
Police investigating early morning robbery at CVS on Midlothian Turnpike

Latest News

Forecast: Hot and humid, little or no rain in sight
Forecast: Hot and humid, little or no rain in sight
Forecast: Hot and humid, little or no rain in sight
Tuesday midday forecast
Hot and humid, little or no rain in sight
Forecast: A hot and humid week