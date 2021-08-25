Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health reinstates COVID-19 Outbreaks Dashboard

(FILE)
(FILE)(Associated Press)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health is reinstating a data dashboard that provides info on COVID-19 outbreaks at schools, colleges and universities, medical care and long-term care facilities, and other services.

The department announced Wednesday, August 25, that it is bringing the dashboard back because of the increased spread of the virus across the commonwealth spurred by the Delta variant.

VDH says the dashboard will be updated weekly, but to keep in mind that there will be delays in public reporting of real-time COVID-19 data and it may take time for each outbreak to be investigated and reported.

More information on on COVID-19 in Virginia can be found at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Male victim in Richmond double shooting dies
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
Matthew Sebolka
Father charged in death of baby girl
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Slain 20-year-old identified in deadly East End shooting
Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a CVS in Chesterfield.
Police investigating early morning robbery at CVS on Midlothian Turnpike

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Va.
More than 3,400 new cases reported in Va. | 22 deaths reported in 24 hrs.
Drivers should use alternative routes in the meantime.
Chesterfield police investigating fatal crash on Woodpecker Road
Home equity line vs. second mortgage
Pros & cons of second mortgages
Home equity line vs. second mortgage
Home equity line vs. second mortgage