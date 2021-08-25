Healthcare Pros
Vaccine clinic to be held in Caroline County during block party event

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A vaccine clinic will be held in Caroline County during a block party event for students.

Students will be able to get a free dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 27.

Children 12 years of age and older can get their shot from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during a block party at Caroline High School before the football game against Tucker High School.

The event is outdoors only. Masks are recommended.

