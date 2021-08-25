Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

UVA Health to require COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

UVA Health
UVA Health
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has announced it will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by November 1.

“These vaccines will save lives, prevent unnecessary sickness and help us ensure we have the capacity to provide the best care possible not just for patients with COVID-19 but for all patients,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “It is part of our duty as a leading academic medical center to protect the health of our patients, guests, team members and community.”

In a press release sent out on Wednesday, UVA Health said “All employees must get their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Oct. 18. Anyone who remains unvaccinated on Nov. 1 will face disciplinary action, including the possibility of termination.”

UVA Health says it will consider requests for exemptions to the policy for medical and religious reasons.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Male victim in Richmond double shooting dies
Drivers should use alternative routes in the meantime.
Chesterfield police investigating fatal crash on Woodpecker Road
Casey Allen says his 5-year-old's first two days of school have been marred by bus delays. CCPS...
‘Just fix it’: For 2nd consecutive day, CCPS bus delays keep kindergartner from getting home until 6 p.m.
COVID-19 cases in Va.
More than 3,400 new cases reported in Va. | 22 deaths reported in 24 hrs.
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head

Latest News

Poeple evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after...
More Virginia sites set to welcome Afghan immigrant influx
Henrico police are asking for information in connection to a dog being left in a dumpster.
Dog dies after being left in Henrico dumpster | Police seek information
VDH is aiming for weekly private testing of students and staff to keep a lid on outbreaks.
VDH working with voluntary school divisions for weekly COVID-19 testing of students, staff
Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients are waiting for the all-clear to get boosters. (WHSV)
Health leaders discuss next steps after Johnson & Johnson releases booster shot study results
A service dog can make a difference in someone’s life, and a Richmond organization is training...
Canine Companions in need of ‘puppy raisers’ to help train service dogs