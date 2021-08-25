Healthcare Pros
Tractor-trailer driver charged with striking freight train

Police are investigating.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer driver has been charged after police say he struck a freight train on Tuesday evening.

Troopers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to Roxbury Road, south of Barnetts Road at a controlled railroad crossing.

Police said a 1995 International tractor-trailer, hauling logs, was headed north on when it went into the southbound lanes, passed vehicles and hit a stopped freight train.

Yall think you've had a bad tueday look at this shit 106 Roxbury Rd Charles city train tracks

Posted by Norman Russell on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Two rail cars partially derailed, and railroad crossing equipment was activated and working.

Train personnel did not report any injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Russell P. Claytor Jr, 22, of Green Bay, Virginia, declined treatment for injuries. Claytor was charged with failure to maintain control and failure to obtain a registration.

The investigation continues.

