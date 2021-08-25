Tractor-trailer driver charged with striking freight train
CHARLES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer driver has been charged after police say he struck a freight train on Tuesday evening.
Troopers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to Roxbury Road, south of Barnetts Road at a controlled railroad crossing.
Police said a 1995 International tractor-trailer, hauling logs, was headed north on when it went into the southbound lanes, passed vehicles and hit a stopped freight train.
Two rail cars partially derailed, and railroad crossing equipment was activated and working.
Train personnel did not report any injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Russell P. Claytor Jr, 22, of Green Bay, Virginia, declined treatment for injuries. Claytor was charged with failure to maintain control and failure to obtain a registration.
The investigation continues.
