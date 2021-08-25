Sheriff’s office searches for man accused of assaulting estranged wife, her roommate

DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting his estranged wife and her roommate.

Craig Michael Dahlbeck is wanted for two counts of malicious wounding, felony domestic assault, violating a protective order and contempt of court.

On July 27, deputies said Dahlbeck “assaulted his estranged wife and her roommate in a violent attack in Dinwiddie County, shortly after being released from Meherrin River Regional Jail.”

The sheriff’s office said he has ties to Gloucester County, the City of Richmond and northern Virginia.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804)-469-4550.

