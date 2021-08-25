Healthcare Pros
Richmond Flying Squirrels announce 2022 game schedule

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Play ball! The Richmond Flying Squirrels have announced the 2022 season game schedule.

The Flying Squirrels start off on the road against Bowie Baysox on April 18 and will have their home opener against Altoona Curve on April 12.

“As we sprint to the finish line for 2021, we are already building a bridge to 2022,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We are grateful to receive the calendar from MLB so we can continue the planning process and prepare in the best possible manner for a memory making campaign next year.”

The season will wrap up on Sept. 18 against the Erie SeaWolves.

Game times will be announced at a later date.

Here is the full schedule list with home games in bold:

  • April 8-10 at Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)
  • April 12-17 vs. Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)
  • April 19-24 at Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)
  • April 26-May 1 vs. Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)
  • May 3-8 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)
  • May 10-15 at Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)
  • May 17-22 at Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)
  • May 24-29 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies)
  • May 31-June 5 at Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)
  • June 7-12 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)
  • June 14-19 at Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)
  • June 21-26 vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox)
  • June 28-July 3 at Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)
  • July 4, 6-10 vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies)
  • July 12-17 at Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)
  • July 22-24 vs. Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)
  • July 26-31 vs. Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees)
  • August 2-7 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays)
  • August 9-14 at Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox)
  • August 16-21 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets)
  • August 23-28 at Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)
  • August 30-September 4 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)
  • September 6-11 at Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)
  • September 13-18 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

