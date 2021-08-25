Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Researchers across Virginia working on one shot to combat coronavirus variants

Covid-19 vaccines
Covid-19 vaccines(WBKO)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Exciting results are coming out of a University of Virginia and Virginia Tech labs.

Researchers at both schools are developing a vaccine that could prevent not just COVID-19, but all coronavirus variants in one shot.

UVA’s Dr. Steven Zeichner and Virginia Tech’s Dr. Xiang-Jin Meng are making a vaccine against a part of COVID-19 called the fusion peptide. They’re focusing on making a vaccine against a piece of the virus that can’t mutate.

“We have a good indication that the general approach should be working, but we need to make it better. We need to make a vaccine that is much more immunogenic than the one we tested in the pigs,” Zeichner said.

Zeichner says we could see this type of vaccine tested on humans in clinical trials in the next six months depending on how many grants this study receives.

