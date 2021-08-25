Healthcare Pros
Police: Two suspects sought for stealing $1,000 worth of animal feed in Hanover

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects who they say stole $1,000 worth of animal feed.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who they say stole $1,000 worth of animal feed.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who they say stole $1,000 worth of animal feed.

On July 18, deputies responded to a robbery in the 12100 block of Chewning Road. Witnesses say they noticed a special order of feed was missing when a customer came to pick it up on July 13.

After checking surveillance footage, a truck that had two male suspects in it arrived at 11:46 a.m. Footage captured the two men taking the feed and leaving a “receipt” for the items but did not leave a payment.

Police describe the vehicle to be an older white Ford pickup truck and the cover on the truck bed had a Roto-Rooter logo.

animal feed
animal feed(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information should contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

