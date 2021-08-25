Healthcare Pros
Police investigate deadly shooting in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man had been killed in a shooting in Richmond overnight.

Around 1:32 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Stegge Avenue for the report of someone being shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide should call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

