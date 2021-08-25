Police identify bicyclist hit and killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist.

The crash happened just after midnight Sunday in the 4200 block of Hull Street Road.

When officers arrived, they found Reuben Silva, 34, of Richmond, who had been hit by a vehicle that was traveling in the eastbound lane.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

“It was determined Silva was operating his bicycle in an eastbound lane of the roadway when struck by the vehicle,” police said.

The crash remains under investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.