Northam announces agreement with Dominion Energy for offshore wind project

Two wind turbines, part of an offshore wind turbine project. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday an agreement with Dominion Energy for an offshore wind project.

The Port of Virginia reached an agreement to lease part of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal to Dominion Energy. The agreement will help accelerate commercial clean energy offshore wind development.

“This announcement is yet another milestone toward making Virginia the national leader in offshore wind power,” said Northam. “The Commonwealth and Dominion Energy are standing together to promote clean energy, reduce carbon emissions, create jobs, and build a new American industry on the East Coast of the United States.”

Dominion Energy will use “72 acres of the deep-water, multi-use marine cargo Portsmouth Marine Terminal as a staging and pre-assembly area for the foundations and turbines that will be installed 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.”

Northam said the project will produce more than 2,600 megawatts of clean, renewable energy, which is enough to power up to 660,000 homes.

“This location at the Port of Virginia is second to none,” said chair, president, and CEO of Dominion Energy Robert M. Blue. “It has deep water access, no overhead restrictions, a strong, experienced maritime workforce and sufficient space for these large wind infrastructure components. It is perfectly situated to serve the Virginia offshore wind project and grow the domestic supply chain needed to complete other offshore wind projects in the United States.”

The lease is for 10 years and includes the option for two five-year renewals. It is valued at $4.4 million annually.

For more information, click here.

