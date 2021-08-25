News to Know for Aug. 25: Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive; Bus issues in Chesterfield; Hot, humid day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start the day!

Summer Heat 🌞

Lots of sunshine and above average temperatures this week, with little or no rain in sight any time soon. Heat indices head to 100+.

Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s.

Overnight Shooting

Richmond police say a man had been killed in a shooting in Richmond overnight.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide should call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Shooting Victim Dies

A male victim in a double shooting in Richmond has died.

Officers said two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim’s injury was life-threatening. He later died from his injury at the hospital.

A second man’s injury was considered non-life-threatening. He was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Police continue to investigate.

Ultimate Backpack Drive Today! 🎒

The “Ultimate Backpack” program is once again collecting school supplies for students in the Richmond area. And there’s an incentive for the people doing the donating.

The event is hosted by VCU and Communities in School and presented by CoStar Group.

In addition to collecting school supplies, the program also hopes to provide 15,000 PPE kits to children in the Richmond-metro area.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation can do so, HERE. Supplies will be collected on Aug. 25 from 1-6 p.m. at the Diamond.

Afghan Refugees Go To Ft. Pickett

Virginia’s governor announced Tuesday another military base in the Commonwealth will house refugees from Afghanistan.

Governor Ralph Northam said refugees are now being sent to Fort Pickett in Blackstone in addition to Fort Lee in Prince George County.

Roughly 6,000 refugees have already been processed in the Commonwealth, with more expected over the next few weeks, according to Northam.

Meanwhile, Northam did not say how many refugees would be heading to Ft. Pickett but anticipated many more being processed and housed there in the near future.

Chesterfield Bus Issues

As the second day of school wraps up in Chesterfield County, many parents report delays with their school buses arriving to pick up and drop off their children.

The delay comes more than a week after Chesterfield County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty says the school district is down 100 bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

In a video message posted on the school district’s Facebook page, the superintendent urges parents to drop off and pick up their children from school.

Chesterfield County Public Schools also says parents can access their child’s bus stop locations through an app. If there are any major changes, the school district says the transportation department will contact the school and try to contact the parents.

Caroline County Vaccine Clinic

A vaccine clinic will be held in Caroline County during a block party event for students.

Students will be able to get a free dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 27.

Children 12 years of age and older can get their shot from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during a block party at Caroline High School before the football game against Tucker High School.

The event is outdoors only. Masks are recommended.

New Artists Announced For Folk Fest!

The Richmond Folk Festival is returning for an in-person event this year in October!

This will be the 17th anniversary of the festival which features a variety of American cultures through music, dance, traditional crafts, story-telling and food.

Hosted by Venture Richmond and other partners, this free event will have six stages around Richmond’s riverfront. For more on the festival and the artist visit their website.

More information regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines will be released closer to the event.

Final Thought

