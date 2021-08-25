Male victim in Richmond double shooting dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A male victim in a double shooting in Richmond has died.

The Richmond Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:21 p.m. along Halifax Avenue.

Officers said two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim’s injury was life-threatening. He later died from his injury at the hospital.

A second man’s injury was considered non-life-threatening. He was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

