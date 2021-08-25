‘Just fix it’: For 2nd consecutive day, CCPS bus delays keep kindergartner from getting home until 6 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD, Va (WWBT) - After experiencing major delays from the school bus on the first day of school, Chesterfield parent Casey Allen thought that things would be different for his kindergartner the second day.

“Like most parents, we kind of expected a little bit of hiccups,” Allen said. “I sat at the bus stop about 3:30, about the time I’d expect him to get home, but I kept waiting, and waiting and waiting.”

Allen says his 5-year-old didn’t make it back from his first day of school until close to dinner time.

“Yesterday, it got to about six o’clock, I just decided to go pick him up myself,” Allen said. “With the shortage of buses, each bus might carry multiple waves of students, so a bus might load students up, take kids home and then come back for wave two. Unfortunately, my son is on wave two.”

Allen says not much changed on his second day because his 5-year-old wasn’t dropped off until after 5:45 p.m.

“About four o’clock we start getting the same emails, you know school buses are behind,” Allen said. “He was worn out, he’s a little beat and enthusiasm is gone, which is sad to see for a 5-year-old who went into the school being enthusiastic.”

From lengthy delays and faulty bus apps, Allen says there’s not much enthusiasm to go around about Chesterfield buses.

“Everybody’s having the same issues,” Allen said. “The problem is not a lack of buses, it seems to resolve more around leadership and a lack of bus drivers.”

Chesterfield Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty says technical difficulties are to blame.

“We’ve had some glitches in our transportation department. We apologize for that. We’re working hard to fix these problems,” Daugherty said.

CCPS says it also is experiencing a critical bust driver shortage of around 100 drivers. Chesterfield has been calling on parents to pick up and drop off their own children to help fill the void, but Allen says not every parent has the means to do that.

“Just get it fixed. You know, if there are additionals school buses that need to be brought in, additional drivers, additional routing, whatever the case may be - let’s just do it, let’s get my son home at a decent hour,” Allen said.

Allen says he’s tired of hearing excuses from the school system and that now is the time for them to act.

“The teachers and the principal have been absolutely fantastic, they’ve been doing everything that they can. They’ve been working through a tough challenge,” Allen said. “Let’s figure out what the hold-up is and get it fixed. If it’s more pay, let’s pay bus drivers to get them in here.”

