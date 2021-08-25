Hopewell Schools to hold free COVID-19 testing for students

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Public Schools will hold free COVID-19 testing for its students on Thursday.

The voluntary testing will take place on Aug. 26 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Hopewell High School. It is being held in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health.

Students, unless their ID says they are 18 years old, will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Test results will be made available to parents within two to three days. Students can still attend school in the meantime unless they have symptoms.

While the event is only for students, more information will be available in the future for opportunities where parents, family and the community can be tested.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.