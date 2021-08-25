Healthcare Pros
Homicide investigation underway after 56-year-old man found dead in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A homicide investigation is underway after police found a 56-year-old man dead over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 100 block of East 36th Street just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 for a person down.

Edward Wells, 56, of Highland Springs was found injured and unresponsive inside a building; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of his death have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

