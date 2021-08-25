Family impacted by gun violence welcomes initiative to curb it

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond officials want to get to the root of crime to prevent it before it ever starts. It’s part of a new initiative that finds the state partnering with the city in the form of a $500,000 grant meant to reach youth early on.

A Central Virginia grandmother who knows the heartache violence can cause welcomes this initiative with open arms. It wasn’t too long ago that she was at a South Richmond apartment complex when gunshots killed her daughter and young grandchild.

“I just miss them so much. I just miss them so much,” Denise Hill said.

Denise Hill will always cherish the memories of her beloved daughter Sharnez Hill and her little baby, 3-month-old Neziah. Both were the unintended targets of gunfire back in April at the Belt Atlantic Apartments in Richmond.

“How do you walk into a crowd and just shoot?” she asked. Hill called her grandbaby Zi. “I just remember this guy saying ‘Don’t come closer because Zi has been shot.’ They had put her on a stretcher. I was just saying, ‘Zi, fight, Zi. Please, just fight.’”

She did as long as she could, but the little baby died at the hospital. “In your mind, it’s like ‘this can’t be happening. This can not be happening.’”

It’s heartache no parent or grandparent should ever have to experience.

“It’s crucial that we keep weapons and firearms out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them,” Police Chief Gerald Smith said.

Tuesday, he and Mayor Levar Stoney came together to praise a new initiative aimed at putting a dent in senseless violence. The city will get $500,000 from a state grant to work with middle schoolers.

The goal is to reach them early before they ever think about committing a crime.

“We’re going to wrap our arms around these children and shepherd them through some of the most formative, and sometimes challenging, times of their life,” Stoney said.

It’s a concept this still grieving grandmother welcomes, if it may one day save a life.

“We can’t give up on our youth because I don’t want anyone else to feel what I feel on a daily basis…Something has to be done. It’s like they have no remorse. Something has to be done…Just to put a stop to it,” Hill said.

The program will roll out at MLK and River City Middle schools, targeting students who may have witnessed violence at home but who have never been in trouble. The goal here is to keep it that way.

