Driver charged after pickup, trailer overturns

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A driver has been charged after a pickup and trailer overturned in Henrico on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called just before 5 p.m. to the crash on I-295, north of Interstate 95.

Troopers said a Toyota pickup pulling a trailer was heading south when it overturned.

The driver did not report any injuries. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

He was charged with failure to maintain proper control.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.