Driver charged after pickup, trailer overturns

A driver has been charged after a pickup and trailer overturned in Henrico on Wednesday...
A driver has been charged after a pickup and trailer overturned in Henrico on Wednesday afternoon.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A driver has been charged after a pickup and trailer overturned in Henrico on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called just before 5 p.m. to the crash on I-295, north of Interstate 95.

Troopers said a Toyota pickup pulling a trailer was heading south when it overturned.

The driver did not report any injuries. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

He was charged with failure to maintain proper control.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

