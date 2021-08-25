Driver charged after pickup, trailer overturns
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A driver has been charged after a pickup and trailer overturned in Henrico on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called just before 5 p.m. to the crash on I-295, north of Interstate 95.
Troopers said a Toyota pickup pulling a trailer was heading south when it overturned.
The driver did not report any injuries. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.
He was charged with failure to maintain proper control.
