Dog dies after being left in Henrico dumpster | Police seek information

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are asking for information in connection to a dog being left in a dumpster.

Police were called on Aug. 21 around 11 a.m. to report a dog in the dumpster along the 1900 block of Betner Court.

Henrico Police Animal Protection responded and got the Boston Terrier out of the dumpster.

The officer took the dog to an emergency veterinary clinic, but unfortunately, the dog had to be euthanized due to his condition.

Officers believe this occurred between Aug. 16 after 2 p.m. and Aug. 21 before 11 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000

