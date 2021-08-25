Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Dog dies after being left in Henrico dumpster | Police seek information

((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are asking for information in connection to a dog being left in a dumpster.

Police were called on Aug. 21 around 11 a.m. to report a dog in the dumpster along the 1900 block of Betner Court.

Henrico Police Animal Protection responded and got the Boston Terrier out of the dumpster.

The officer took the dog to an emergency veterinary clinic, but unfortunately, the dog had to be euthanized due to his condition.

Officers believe this occurred between Aug. 16 after 2 p.m. and Aug. 21 before 11 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Male victim in Richmond double shooting dies
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
Casey Allen says his 5-year-old's first two days of school have been marred by bus delays. CCPS...
‘Just fix it’: For 2nd consecutive day, CCPS bus delays keep kindergartner from getting home until 6 p.m.
Matthew Sebolka
Father charged in death of baby girl
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Slain 20-year-old identified in deadly East End shooting

Latest News

VDH is aiming for weekly private testing of students and staff to keep a lid on outbreaks.
VDH working with voluntary school divisions for weekly COVID-19 testing of students, staff
Richmond Flying Squirrels logo
Richmond Flying Squirrels announce 2022 game schedule
Police are investigating.
Tractor-trailer driver charged with striking freight train
Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.
2 killed in crash on I-64 in Louisa Co.