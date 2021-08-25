Deputies search for missing group home resident

DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing group home resident.

Marquez O’Neil Paige is a resident of a group home on McKenney Avenue in the DeWitt area.

Paige was arrested by the sheriff’s office on Aug. 12 on outstanding warrants from Richmond. He was released from Richmond City Jail on the morning of Aug. 23 and has not been seen since.

Deputies said Paige suffers from seizures and has a cardiac condition that requires him to medications regularly. He is also intellectually challenged, which could make it difficult for him to talk with others or ask for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.