Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield police investigating fatal crash on Woodpecker Road

Drivers should use alternative routes
Drivers should use alternative routes in the meantime.
Drivers should use alternative routes in the meantime.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Woodpecker Road.

The crash occurred in the 7300 block of Woodpecker Road between Bradley Bridge and Sandy Fork Roads around 7:40 a.m.

According to police, the driver of a 1997 Chevrolet Astro was traveling east on Woodpecker Road when the vehicle left the roadway, overturned and struck a large cement well. The unknown driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Identity is being withheld pending notification of kin.

All southbound and northbound lanes are closed. Drivers should use alternative routes in the meantime.

Police continue investigating the crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Male victim in Richmond double shooting dies
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
Matthew Sebolka
Father charged in death of baby girl
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Slain 20-year-old identified in deadly East End shooting
Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a CVS in Chesterfield.
Police investigating early morning robbery at CVS on Midlothian Turnpike

Latest News

Home equity line vs. second mortgage
Pros & cons of second mortgages
Home equity line vs. second mortgage
Home equity line vs. second mortgage
The Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive is helping Richmond students in need.
Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive helping Richmond students in need
Ultimate Backpack 2020 Supply Drive
‘Ultimate Backpack’ program collecting school supplies for Richmond area students