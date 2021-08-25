Canine Companions in need of ‘puppy raisers’ to help train service dogs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A service dog can make a difference in someone’s life, and a Richmond organization is training dogs to make sure they are ready to serve.

”We are asked to teach 30 commands, there’s fun commands, challenging commands--we learn under, and speak and heel and side,” said Jackie McCool, a puppy raiser for Canine Companions.

McCool and her family are currently raising their fifth puppy, a black Labrador Retriever named Bogey. The McCool’s train an 8 week old puppy until it is 18 months old. It then goes off to advanced training--eventually getting paired with its permanent person.

“The first one is extremely hard--they all take a piece of our heart when they go, but you know in the end, it is a great thing,” she said.

For people who choose to become puppy raisers, they take on the full responsibility of raising a dog until it is time to leave Virginia and head to advanced training.

“Canine Companions is leading the service dog industry so our clients and their dogs can live with greater independence. We provide service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice and educational settings,” the organization explained online. “Since our founding in 1975, our dogs and all follow-up services are provided at no cost to our clients.”

“You have to be committed to training the dog, that means bringing them into your house, socializing them, potty training, taking them out, taking them to classes,” said Maggie Tomlin, a puppy raiser. ”It is all a donation, so you are responsible for the vet visit, the cost of the food, everything raising the dog is our responsibility.”

Tomlin says she has seen first hand the difference the dogs she has helped raised have made.

“My dogs have graduated, I have seen the way they have changed people’s lives. One of the dogs I raised is a facility dog at Home Base, which works with veterans with PTSD, traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury,” said Tomlin. “I have actually have had friends whose sons and daughters have gone through that program and it has changed their lives. To known Canine Companions is a part of that, makes this all worthwhile.”

During the pandemic when it was harder to gather for classes for the puppies, Tomlin transformed her backyard into a training center.

“These dogs are trained to love to work, and our goal as puppy raisers is to teach them to love to learn,” she said. “If you have a dog that loves to learn, he is going to work with his person and love it.”

Canine Companions is in need of more puppy raisers as the need for service dogs continues.

“The more puppy raisers, the more opportunity we have to give dogs to those that need them,--trained service dogs,” said Aleeta Lehtinen, President of the Old Dominion Chapter of Canine Companions. “It is a life changer, and I have seen it personally.”

Lehtinen is raising puppies as a way to pay forward the compassion shown to her son who was born with a speech delay. She says their family received a grant for her son to attend private speech therapy, and they were inspired to help others if they could.

“The day he graduated from private speech therapy we met our first service dog,” Lehtinen explained. “We thought it was a fun way to teach our kids to serve the community that helped us and we could raise service dogs that could go to kids like my son, my son doesn’t need it but other kids like him could use a service dog.”

Dogs who graduate from professional training help children and adults with disabilities as well as veterans.

“Those 30 commands lead to turning on light switches, waking up someone with PTSD from night terrors,” said Lehtinen. ”Instead of just go fetch something like a ball, [they] will be able to go get someone’s medicine.”

On September 18th the Old Dominion Chapter will be hosting a Give A Dog A Job 5k at Mainline Brewery. It is a dog and family-friendly run/walk/roll to raise money tp help train, feed, provide veterinary care for the service dogs.

