Chesterfield police investigating fatal crash on Woodpecker Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Woodpecker Road.

The crash occurred in the 7300 block of Woodpecker Road between Bradley Bridge and Sandy Fork Roads around 7:40 a.m.

According to police, the driver of a 1997 Chevrolet Astro was traveling east on Woodpecker Road when the vehicle left the roadway, overturned and struck a large cement well. The unknown driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Identity is being withheld pending notification of kin.

All southbound and northbound lanes are closed. Drivers should use alternative routes in the meantime.

Police continue investigating the crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.