2 killed in crash on I-64 in Louisa Co.

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.

Troopers were called just before 11 p.m. to a crash at mile marker 133.

Police said a Honda SUV was heading east when it hit the back of a 1990 GMC Dump truck.

The people inside the SUV died at the scene.

The 51-year-old dump truck driver was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

