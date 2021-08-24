Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

With pandemic a focus, McAuliffe urges vaccine mandates

Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe
Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe(WDBJ7)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Democrat Terry McAuliffe is calling on all Virginia employers to require the COVID-19 vaccine for their workers.

His statement Monday comes as a policy debate escalates over how best to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The contagious delta variant of the virus is taking center stage in the closely watched race for governor.

GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin responded that McAuliffe’s announcement was an attempt to bully Virginians and businesses into compliance.

Youngkin has urged Virginians to get vaccinated but opposes mandates.

Virginia recorded about 345 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, according to an AP analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A police car.
Man riding bicycle hit and killed in Richmond
L to R: Clifton Williams & Derek Zbyszinski
Head of Richmond Christian School, Business Manager charged with failing to report abuse, neglect
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner has passed away.
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Man wounded in Sunday morning shooting
News to Know for Aug. 23: First day of school, bus driver shortages, hot & humid

Latest News

Voters at a polling station in Buckingham County, Va., November 3, 2020.
Virginians don’t have to show ID to vote anymore. Data shows almost everyone still does.
Voters have three more months left to vote who will become the commonwealth’s next governor.
McAuliffe, Youngkin in tight race for governor, according to statewide poll
Virginia is recording a $2.6 billion surplus.
Gov. Northam announces historic surplus to help with pandemic
Gov. Northam announces historic surplus to help with pandemic
Gov. Northam announces historic surplus to help with pandemic