With pandemic a focus, McAuliffe urges vaccine mandates

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Democrat Terry McAuliffe is calling on all Virginia employers to require the COVID-19 vaccine for their workers.

His statement Monday comes as a policy debate escalates over how best to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The contagious delta variant of the virus is taking center stage in the closely watched race for governor.

GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin responded that McAuliffe’s announcement was an attempt to bully Virginians and businesses into compliance.

Youngkin has urged Virginians to get vaccinated but opposes mandates.

Virginia recorded about 345 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, according to an AP analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

