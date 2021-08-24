Healthcare Pros
VSU clinic will offer free vaccine, COVID-19 tests

Virginia State University
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University is offering free COVID-19 vaccines during a clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Daniel gymnasium.

COVID-19 testing is also available by appointment during those hours.

VSU is requiring all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 this fall.

Full or first-dose vaccinations are required for students to live on campus and attend classes in person.

All students who are vaccinated and show proper proof by Sept. 20 will receive a $500 incentive. Faculty and staff who also meet the deadline will receive a $1000 incentive.

