Virginia school board skips transgender student policy vote

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake School Board hasn’t adopted policies to protect transgender students despite a state law requiring policies to be in place by the start of the school year.

News outlets report that the board did not even vote on the proposed policies at a meeting Monday night.

Board member Dr. Patricia King moved to consider the policies, but no one seconded it.

Chairwoman Victoria Proffitt says they determined they wouldn’t take action at this time.

State law requires boards to pass policies to protect students who don’t identify with the gender they were assigned at birth before school starts.

The Newport News school board rejected the policies last week, but called a special meeting to reconsider after an outcry.

