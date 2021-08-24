UVA Health offering third COVID-19 doses to immunocompromised

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is now offering third doses of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine to immunocompromised patients.

Patients must complete a form to prove they are immunocompromised. UVA Health says you must get the same shot as before and must wait at least 28 days between the second and third dose.

“I think that encompasses a fairly large number of different types of people who are immune suppressed. The CDC estimates that that represents about 2.7% of all people in the United States. We anticipate that that type of number would probably be pretty similar here locally,” Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health said.

UVA Health will offer third doses to the general public as soon as public health agencies approve it. Appointments can be made on UVA Health’s website.

