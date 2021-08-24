Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

UVA Health offering third COVID-19 doses to immunocompromised

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is now offering third doses of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine to immunocompromised patients.

Patients must complete a form to prove they are immunocompromised. UVA Health says you must get the same shot as before and must wait at least 28 days between the second and third dose.

“I think that encompasses a fairly large number of different types of people who are immune suppressed. The CDC estimates that that represents about 2.7% of all people in the United States. We anticipate that that type of number would probably be pretty similar here locally,” Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health said.

UVA Health will offer third doses to the general public as soon as public health agencies approve it. Appointments can be made on UVA Health’s website.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Sebolka
Father charged in death of baby girl
A woman was killed in a crash that happened on Chippenham Parkway on Thursday.
Woman killed in crash on Chippenham Parkway
The Virginia Department of Health reported more than 3,000 news cases on Tuesday.
More than 3,000 new cases reported in Va. | 18 deaths reported in 24 hrs.
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
‘It’s very scary’: Chesterfield parents voice concerns about return to in-person learning
News to Know for Aug. 23: First day of school, bus driver shortages, hot & humid

Latest News

A worker administering a COVID-19 test.
Hopewell Schools to hold free COVID-19 testing for students
Chesterfield Schools is letting families know delays will continue as the school district faces...
Bus delays in Chesterfield continue as school district experiences driver shortage
Fort Pickett
Va. Governor: Refugees from Afghanistan headed to Ft. Pickett
Va. Governor: Refugees from Afghanistan headed to Ft. Pickett
Va. Governor: Refugees from Afghanistan headed to Ft. Pickett
Federal health officials hinted at a COVID-19 vaccine approval by Christmas for those under the...
Northam: Virginia is ready for 5 to 11-year-old vaccine approval