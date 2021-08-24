Tuesday Forecast: Hot and humid, little or no rain in sight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lots of sunshine and above average temperatures this week, with little or no rain in sight any time soon.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible in the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.