Tuesday Forecast: Hot and humid, little or no rain in sight
Only a few stray storms expected
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lots of sunshine and above average temperatures this week, with little or no rain in sight any time soon.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible in the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.