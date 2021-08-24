Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Hot and humid, little or no rain in sight

Only a few stray storms expected
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lots of sunshine and above average temperatures this week, with little or no rain in sight any time soon.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible in the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Matthew Sebolka
Father charged in death of baby girl
A woman was killed in a crash that happened on Chippenham Parkway on Thursday.
Woman killed in crash on Chippenham Parkway
News to Know for Aug. 23: First day of school, bus driver shortages, hot & humid
The Virginia Department of Health reported over 7,000 additional cases over the weekend.
More than 7,000 cases reported over weekend | Positivity rate increases to 9.5%
Illegal firearms
Police: Multiple firearms found in illegally parked vehicle in Manchester

Latest News

Forecast: A hot and humid week
Forecast: A hot and humid week
Forecast: A hot and humid week
Numerous homes were damaged in the powerful quake in 2011.
10 years ago today: Powerful earthquake rocks Louisa, Virginia
Forecast: Hot and humid week ahead