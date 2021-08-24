Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Soldier from Virginia saves child from drowning in Hawaii

Sgt. Anthony Tunstall
Sgt. Anthony Tunstall(U.S. Army 9th Mission Support Command)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (WWBT) - A U.S. Army soldier saved a young boy from drowning while at training in Hawaii.

Army Sgt. Anthony Tunstall, a Tappahannock native, was with a team of soldiers conducting an escorted visit to the Polynesian Cultural Center when their escort was called to the report of a drowning child.

“The escort pulled the seemingly lifeless body of the child from the Tongan lagoon and Tunstall, who is a trained Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMT-B) responded to the scene and started providing first-aid and CPR to the child,” a release said.

Other soldiers called 911 while Tunstall continued to perform first-aid and CPR. Tunstall was able to revive and stabilize the child until paramedics arrived.

“I’m just thankful that I was in the right place at the right time so that I could provide medical assistance,” said Tunstall. “I’m grateful for all of the medical training that the Army has put into me. That training means that a young child can continue to experience life.”

The child was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

“My son, Vini, is doing well. He’s awake and fighting off the wires. He got up and just went to his mommy to hold him,” said the child’s father, Ulise Funaki. “Please let Sgt. Tunstall know of our love for him.”

Tunstall is assigned to the 83rd Civil Affairs Battalion based at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. He is currently attached to the 9th MSC as a member of Task Force Oceania.

Tunstall received EMT-Basic training as part of his Advanced Individual Training as an Army Combat Medic Specialist.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A police car.
Man riding bicycle hit and killed in Richmond
L to R: Clifton Williams & Derek Zbyszinski
Head of Richmond Christian School, Business Manager charged with failing to report abuse, neglect
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner has passed away.
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Man wounded in Sunday morning shooting
News to Know for Aug. 23: First day of school, bus driver shortages, hot & humid

Latest News

Flow Tribe will perform at Innsbrook After Hours on Wednesday.
Flow Tribe to perform at Innsbrook After Hours
Gavin Price stands in front of the donations of peanut butter jars that have been shipped in...
Buchanan boy collects thousands of peanut butter jars to help the hungry
Lewis Ginter is holding a free community day on Sept. 6.
Lewis Ginter to hold community day with free garden admission
Send us your back-to-school photos!
PHOTOS: Central Virginia students head back to school