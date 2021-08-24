Sen. Mark Warner talks infrastructure, Afghanistan on central Virginia trip

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) began a trip around the Lynchburg area Tuesday.

Warner made his first stop at the Kemper Street Station. There, he spoke about the need to improve the state’s railways.

He also commented on the current situation in Afghanistan, saying everyone that needs to get out should be brought out.

“It’s a very, very delicate situation, but I don’t think we should have to abide by an arbitrary deadline if we’ve got people still there,” said Warner.

He also says an investment in electric vehicles and charging stations is needed as he viewed electric school buses at Sonny Merryman.

