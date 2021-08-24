Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Sen. Mark Warner talks infrastructure, Afghanistan on central Virginia trip

Warner at the Kemper Street Station Tuesday.
Warner at the Kemper Street Station Tuesday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) began a trip around the Lynchburg area Tuesday.

Warner made his first stop at the Kemper Street Station. There, he spoke about the need to improve the state’s railways.

He also commented on the current situation in Afghanistan, saying everyone that needs to get out should be brought out.

“It’s a very, very delicate situation, but I don’t think we should have to abide by an arbitrary deadline if we’ve got people still there,” said Warner.

He also says an investment in electric vehicles and charging stations is needed as he viewed electric school buses at Sonny Merryman.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Sebolka
Father charged in death of baby girl
A woman was killed in a crash that happened on Chippenham Parkway on Thursday.
Woman killed in crash on Chippenham Parkway
The Virginia Department of Health reported more than 3,000 news cases on Tuesday.
More than 3,000 new cases reported in Va. | 18 deaths reported in 24 hrs.
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
‘It’s very scary’: Chesterfield parents voice concerns about return to in-person learning
News to Know for Aug. 23: First day of school, bus driver shortages, hot & humid

Latest News

Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe
With pandemic a focus, McAuliffe urges vaccine mandates
Voters at a polling station in Buckingham County, Va., November 3, 2020.
Virginians don’t have to show ID to vote anymore. Data shows almost everyone still does.
Voters have three more months left to vote who will become the commonwealth’s next governor.
McAuliffe, Youngkin in tight race for governor, according to statewide poll
Virginia is recording a $2.6 billion surplus.
Gov. Northam announces historic surplus to help with pandemic