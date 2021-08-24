Healthcare Pros
RPD investigates double shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. along Halifax Avenue.

Officers said two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim had an injury that is considered life-threatening, and the other man’s injury was considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

